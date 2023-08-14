Cramer's Lightning Round: Stay away from Plug Power

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Plug Power: "I think the only way you'd be able to plug in is if you think someone's going to engineer a short squeeze here, and I've got to tell you, that is not a good reason to own a stock. Those numbers were terrible, I say stay away."

International Flavors & Fragrances: "...You got a real value trap on your hands."

PayPal: "I don't want to own the stock, I prefer the stocks of MasterCard and Visa over Square and PayPal."

ModivCare: "...I have so many new companies that I don't know well enough, it does drive me crazy, including Modivcare, so all I can promise is homework."

3M: "They've got some real issues here when it comes to problems with the combat arms trial. When that's finished, maybe we can re-look at it and see if they're doing the right thing."

On Holding: "On Holding reports tomorrow, and I think it could be good, but the stock went down last time on a good number, but I do like the stock very much."

