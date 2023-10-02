Cramer's Lightning Round: Stay away from PacWest Bancorp

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Energy Transfer: "I think ET's good."

Perrigo: "If you want knock-off, you want the Kirkland Signature Brand, which means you want Costco."

Robinhood: "This is not really that profitable, that's the problem, It's just not."

Palantir: "Here's the way I feel about Palantir: they had a really good quarter, and they actually lived up to their hype. So I am reluctant to say anything bad about them, and they're going to make money. So I say Palantir, two cheers for Palantir."

PacWest Bancorp: "Move on...Stay away."

Kratos: "I like them."

Enbridge: "The stock keeps going lower because they made this acquisition that nobody understands."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Costco.

