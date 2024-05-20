Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Stay away' from Canada Goose

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Abbott Laboratories: "The outlook is fabulous. There is a lawsuit in July that, involving formula...We're waiting until at least it gets to par or 100 to be able to buy more. But we believe in the company."

Nutanix: "Nutanix is what the market wants right now. It's enterprise software, enterprise cloud platforms. People can't get enough of it...I have too much discipline to recommend the stock at this level."

Dutch Bros: "[buy, buy, buy!]."

Canada Goose: "...When I see a company report that kind of number that good and it doesn't go up, I say, ain't nothing going to get this thing going. Let's stay away."

MeiraGTx: "...It is a worthy spec. You want to be there because it's limited downside and some nice upside."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Abbott Laboratories.

