Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Cramer's Lightning Round: Shopify is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

FTAI Aviation: "That stock is too high for me. I would prefer to be in RTX."

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

AST SpaceMobile: "To me, it's just too hot."

Shopify: "I think that Shopify is at a great level to buy...The stock should be purchased here."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

First Watch Restaurant Group: "...I'm going to say no to that one."

Figs: "I think Figs is not expensive and a very good spec."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

News 33 mins ago

Constellation Brands CEO downplays worries about higher tariffs if Trump wins

News 39 mins ago

Travelers say these are the 10 best large airports in North America for on-time flights, restaurants, cleanliness and more

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us