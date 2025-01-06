Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Cramer's Lightning Round: Seagate Technology is ‘a value trap'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Lincoln Electric: "This is a company that is so down from where it was...I think you can buy it...That is a great manufacturer."

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Caesars Entertainment: "I'm not that high on the gambling stocks right now...There's too many of them, we need a consolidation."

CRISPR Therapeutics: "I want to own CRISPR because I keep seeing their name come up in all the science papers that I read...But, boy, this stock's been a tough own. Let's put some away, and then if it goes lower, we'll buy more.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Seagate Technology: "This is stock, I have to tell you, it has never ever done well in the time that I've watched it, and it's always been cheap. I'm calling it a value trap."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

News 32 mins ago

Shares of Tencent fall over 5% in Hong Kong after U.S. designates it as a Chinese military company

News 39 mins ago

While Apple negotiates Indonesia sales ban, another Chinese smartphone maker is entering the country

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us