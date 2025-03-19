Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Realty Income over Gladstone Land

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘I don’t like AT&T’
Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Deckers Outdoor: "I'm split...I think you should actually buy Deckers under 120. I like it. Next buy, 100. Get a good basis."

Gladstone Land: "I'm going to see your Gladstone Land and raise you with Realty Income."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

