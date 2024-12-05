Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Cramer's Lightning Round: Ralph Lauren ‘goes higher'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Vertiv: "Here's the problem: you just came across it. Others have come across it long before...I just don't want you to buy it all at this level because it is very high."

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

SoundHound AI: "It finally broke out...Once they go parabolic like this, you usually get a couple more days of parabola, but then please ka-ching ka-ching."

Robinhood: "This is what I call an up stock...I think it's headed to 35 and we can revisit it there."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Limbach: "If you're going to go there, I insist on you going into Trane or Carrier along with this...This is the spec, I like the others because they're not spec."

Skyworks Solutions: "I think you may have to suffer through one quarter or even two quarters before you get a turn there. It is going to take that long."

Ralph Lauren: "I think it goes higher. I like RL."

Money Report

News 5 mins ago

Trump says venture capitalist David Sacks will be AI and crypto ‘czar'

News 42 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: U.S. exceptionalism seems difficult to dismiss for now

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us