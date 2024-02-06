Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Palantir is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Wolfspeed: "Losing too much money, second-rate player."

PureCycle: "They're not making any money."

Otter Tail: "I say buy, buy, buy."

Liberty Energy: "Very inexpensive stock, don't really get it...this is a good company, I want you to stick with it."

Palantir: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

AvalonBay Communities: "Buy it...I think AvalonBay right here is done going down, that's a gutsy call by me."

Herbalife: "No, no. We got to step up our game....not good enough."

