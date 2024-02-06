Cramer's Lightning Round: Palantir is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Wolfspeed: "Losing too much money, second-rate player."

PureCycle: "They're not making any money."

Otter Tail: "I say buy, buy, buy."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Liberty Energy: "Very inexpensive stock, don't really get it...this is a good company, I want you to stick with it."

Palantir: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

AvalonBay Communities: "Buy it...I think AvalonBay right here is done going down, that's a gutsy call by me."

Herbalife: "No, no. We got to step up our game....not good enough."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com