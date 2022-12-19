Cramer's Lightning Round: Oxford Lane Capital Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

DraftKings Inc: "I feel safer in my DraftKings than I do in a crypto. That said, gambling, not yet, but that stock is very inexpensive."

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc: "It's up 20% and that might be too much for the year."

Oxford Lane Capital Corporation: "They own these collateralized loan obligations, which is always the stuff people really worry about going into a recession, so I'm going to have to take a pass on this one."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Applied Materials Inc: "I think we have to wait and see what Micron says [in its latest earnings report] though, because they are the big daddy when it comes to that kind of semi."

M&T Bank Corp: "It's falling apart, and you know what, for no particular reason. Very, very well-run stock."

Star Bulk Carriers Corp: "I have not been in favor of the carriers. I'm not going to change my mind."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com