Cramer's Lightning Round: Oxford Lane Capital Is Not a Buy

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

DraftKings Inc: "I feel safer in my DraftKings than I do in a crypto. That said, gambling, not yet, but that stock is very inexpensive."

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc: "It's up 20% and that might be too much for the year."

Oxford Lane Capital Corporation: "They own these collateralized loan obligations, which is always the stuff people really worry about going into a recession, so I'm going to have to take a pass on this one."

Applied Materials Inc: "I think we have to wait and see what Micron says [in its latest earnings report] though, because they are the big daddy when it comes to that kind of semi."

M&T Bank Corp: "It's falling apart, and you know what, for no particular reason. Very, very well-run stock."

Star Bulk Carriers Corp: "I have not been in favor of the carriers. I'm not going to change my mind."

