Cramer's Lightning Round: Oracle is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Medtronic: "I want you to keep it small because the one we're buying is GE Healthcare because we're going to be in the MRI business."

Public Service Enterprise Group: "It's got a good yield, it's a very solid company. But, you know what, I'm switching over to the pipeline companies, I think you should go get the double yield with the Enbridge...Keep paying PEG, take the Enbridge dividend to pay the PEG."

Fisker: "No, that's more of a charity."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Adtran: "Not a fan. Not a fan of Adtran, losing a lot of money."

Marvell: "...I want to be careful here, I am not going to tell you to buy Marvell at 60 when I think you can get it at 54, 55."

Con Edison: "We've liked ConEd since the show's started...I'm having people pivot to Enbridge with a 7%. I just feel like we get that 7% yield, that stock goes higher, and then we can look all we want when it comes to ConEd."

Oracle: "Are you kidding me? You buy more, it's in the bullpen! Jeff and I have been talking about buying Oracle."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com