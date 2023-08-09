Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Oracle is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Medtronic: "I want you to keep it small because the one we're buying is GE Healthcare because we're going to be in the MRI business."

Public Service Enterprise Group: "It's got a good yield, it's a very solid company. But, you know what, I'm switching over to the pipeline companies, I think you should go get the double yield with the Enbridge...Keep paying PEG, take the Enbridge dividend to pay the PEG."

Fisker: "No, that's more of a charity."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Adtran: "Not a fan. Not a fan of Adtran, losing a lot of money."

Marvell: "...I want to be careful here, I am not going to tell you to buy Marvell at 60 when I think you can get it at 54, 55."

Con Edison: "We've liked ConEd since the show's started...I'm having people pivot to Enbridge with a 7%. I just feel like we get that 7% yield, that stock goes higher, and then we can look all we want when it comes to ConEd."

Money Report

news 11 mins ago

China's real estate market roiled by default fears again

news 17 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: The American consumer

Oracle: "Are you kidding me? You buy more, it's in the bullpen! Jeff and I have been talking about buying Oracle."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us