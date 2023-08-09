Cramer's Lightning Round: Oracle is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Medtronic: "I want you to keep it small because the one we're buying is GE Healthcare because we're going to be in the MRI business."
Public Service Enterprise Group: "It's got a good yield, it's a very solid company. But, you know what, I'm switching over to the pipeline companies, I think you should go get the double yield with the Enbridge...Keep paying PEG, take the Enbridge dividend to pay the PEG."
Fisker: "No, that's more of a charity."
Adtran: "Not a fan. Not a fan of Adtran, losing a lot of money."
Marvell: "...I want to be careful here, I am not going to tell you to buy Marvell at 60 when I think you can get it at 54, 55."
Con Edison: "We've liked ConEd since the show's started...I'm having people pivot to Enbridge with a 7%. I just feel like we get that 7% yield, that stock goes higher, and then we can look all we want when it comes to ConEd."
Oracle: "Are you kidding me? You buy more, it's in the bullpen! Jeff and I have been talking about buying Oracle."
