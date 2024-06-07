Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Nothing there' with BlackBerry

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

SLB: "Schlumberger's got too much business that is not acting well right now. And I'm not going to recommend it here, I'm not, even though I like the company."

BlackBerry: "No, nothing there."

AST SpaceMobile: "I think it's had too big a move."

BWX Technologies: "Interesting, but I'm going to have to give you GE Vernova. I need to have some stability, yours does not have the stability that I like."

