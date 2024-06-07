Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Nothing there' with BlackBerry

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

SLB: "Schlumberger's got too much business that is not acting well right now. And I'm not going to recommend it here, I'm not, even though I like the company."

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

BlackBerry: "No, nothing there."

AST SpaceMobile: "I think it's had too big a move."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

BWX Technologies: "Interesting, but I'm going to have to give you GE Vernova. I need to have some stability, yours does not have the stability that I like."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 3 hours ago

Nadella, Narayen among tech CEOs investing in cricket's American dream

news 3 hours ago

Jim Cramer names packaged food stocks likely to do well in a slower economy

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us