Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Nothing there' with BlackBerry

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
SLB: "Schlumberger's got too much business that is not acting well right now. And I'm not going to recommend it here, I'm not, even though I like the company."
BlackBerry: "No, nothing there."
AST SpaceMobile: "I think it's had too big a move."
BWX Technologies: "Interesting, but I'm going to have to give you GE Vernova. I need to have some stability, yours does not have the stability that I like."
