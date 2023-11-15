Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Not the time' to sell Roblox

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Cameco: "....That is the highest quality Uranium play."

H&R Block: "...I would stick with it....I think you've got the right way to look at it."

Driven Brands: "Automotive services is very hit or miss, that's why I've always believed in AutoZone, AZO, because it does a buy back that is the most aggressive on the New York Stock Exchange and gives me the comfort that I need."

Albertsons: "If the government blocks that deal, I don't know even know if the stock goes down anymore, frankly. I think you're ok with that one."

Roblox: "I thought this was the first good quarter in a long time...This is not the time to sell Roblox."

Money Report

