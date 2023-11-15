Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Not the time' to sell Roblox

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Cameco: "....That is the highest quality Uranium play."

H&R Block: "...I would stick with it....I think you've got the right way to look at it."

Driven Brands: "Automotive services is very hit or miss, that's why I've always believed in AutoZone, AZO, because it does a buy back that is the most aggressive on the New York Stock Exchange and gives me the comfort that I need."

Albertsons: "If the government blocks that deal, I don't know even know if the stock goes down anymore, frankly. I think you're ok with that one."

Roblox: "I thought this was the first good quarter in a long time...This is not the time to sell Roblox."

