Cramer's Lightning Round: Merus is ‘very speculative'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Allison Transmission: "Storied company, terrific. It does great...I actually would prefer you to swap out right now and go to be with Mary Barra at GM. Cheaper and will be just as good."

Nano Nuclear Energy: "No earnings...I want you to take out almost all of your cost basis and let the rest run."

Sterling Infrastructure: "It is living off, I think, a lot of the federal money that's been spent. So, I don't want to get greedy...Take some off the table and let the rest run."

Merus: "It is still very, very speculative."

