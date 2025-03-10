Cramer's Lightning Round: Merck is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Marvell Technology: "It's a wild overreaction to that quarter...I would start buying here if I didn't own any. So all I can do is counsel stay the course...I would be a buyer, not a seller."
Verona Pharma: "It's kind of a very dicey stock...I would sell half and let the other half run, I just cannot recommend a risky stock right here."
Keysight Technologies: "I think this company is doing incredibly well...Good stock."
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
Merck: "Merck is too cheap...I think you buy the stock of Merck."
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Money Report
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com