Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Cramer's Lightning Round: Merck is a buy

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘Pass’ on General Motors
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Marvell Technology: "It's a wild overreaction to that quarter...I would start buying here if I didn't own any. So all I can do is counsel stay the course...I would be a buyer, not a seller."

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Verona Pharma: "It's kind of a very dicey stock...I would sell half and let the other half run, I just cannot recommend a risky stock right here."

Keysight Technologies: "I think this company is doing incredibly well...Good stock."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Merck: "Merck is too cheap...I think you buy the stock of Merck."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

News 20 mins ago

Don't let Monday's sell-off scare you out of the market entirely, Jim Cramer says

News 21 mins ago

White House: Stock market plunge is not as ‘meaningful' as business activity

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us