Cramer's Lightning Round: McKesson is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘Pass’ on General Motors
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Nano Nuclear Energy: "Let's just be honest...That company loses a lot of money."

McKesson: "It's time to buy it...I'm ready to start buying, don't buy all at once."

Diamondback Energy: "Diamondback's a little too much oil for me."

Littelfuse: "...It's got a huge multiple for its growth rate, and that is worrisome to me. I'm going to have to say we got to come back with something that is less expensive."

Archer-Daniels-Midland: "I think it is a value trap."

