Cramer's Lightning Round: Marvell Technology is a buy

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘Pass’ on General Motors
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Marvell Technology: "I think Marvell is right to be bought here."

Lucid Group: "I think Rivian is better than Lucid."

Pony.ai: "You can ride it...This is a young person stock."

Pan American Silver: "Pan American silver is the best silver mine, so I think you've got something going there."

Doximity: "I cannot recommend that company because that was an unfathomable miss."

Micron: "I think it is getting a little toppy...I sense that there is a trade here, not an investment, for the moment."

