Cramer's Lightning Round: Marvell Technology and Bausch Health Are Buys

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Bausch Health: "We wanted to buy more today, but we ran out of time. This thing is being put on sale. There are shorts taking it all the way down. It is quite ridiculous. I wanted to be able to buy a huge slug of it today, so that's how I feel for the [Charitable Trust]."

Accenture: "They crushed that stock. The business is fantastic. They had a great quarter. I'm saying to people [buy, buy, buy]."

Celularity: "That's one of the higher risk stocks out there. The way I'd look at it is, be prepared to lose everything but otherwise make a lot of money if it works out."

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Manulife: "They take on too much risk, Manulife. I'm not there for the 5% [dividend yield]. I don't need it. Too much risk in the common stock."

Marvell Technology: "You should [keep buying more of it]. This company has two businesses: high-performance computing and 5G. We know those are the two strongest areas. It has no PC business. It has no gaming. Marvell is a stock that we've been buying, buying, buying for the Charitable Trust, and I think you should, too."

Iron Mountain: "I like Iron Mountain. Good yield, very consistent business. [Buy, buy, buy]."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of BHC and MRVL.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com