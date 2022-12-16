Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Lucid Group Is Too Dangerous to Own Here

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Brookfield Renewable Partners: "I've been skeptical of that one ... but I am willing to reopen the books, and see if there isn't something here we can't find."

Crown Holdings: "[Formerly] Crown Cork, I love those guys. ... The stock has come down. I think it's a great industrial. You've got a winner."

Lucid Group: "We don't want to fool around with that. The thing just goes down and down. I see a trend. ... I think that one is just too dangerous."

Joby Aviation: "Joby Aviation ... is like a Jules Verne story. ... Let's leave it like a story and not think of it as a stock."

