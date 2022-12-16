Cramer's Lightning Round: Lucid Group Is Too Dangerous to Own Here

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Brookfield Renewable Partners: "I've been skeptical of that one ... but I am willing to reopen the books, and see if there isn't something here we can't find."

Crown Holdings: "[Formerly] Crown Cork, I love those guys. ... The stock has come down. I think it's a great industrial. You've got a winner."

Lucid Group: "We don't want to fool around with that. The thing just goes down and down. I see a trend. ... I think that one is just too dangerous."

Joby Aviation: "Joby Aviation ... is like a Jules Verne story. ... Let's leave it like a story and not think of it as a stock."

