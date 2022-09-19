Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: International Paper Is Not a Buy

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc: "It's just a speculative company. ... I just want nothing to do with it."

Matterport Inc: "I'd rather be in HP. ... This company is losing too much money."

Medtronic PLC: "These guys have lost their way. ... They are not executing."

International Paper Co: "Once that starts rolling over, it rolls over big. I do not want you to touch that stock."

Stanley Black & Decker Inc: "I think that it can easily go down another 10%. If you're willing to accept that, then I think you're absolutely fine."

Kellogg Co: "I like Kellogg. ... I'm a buyer."

