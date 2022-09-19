Cramer's Lightning Round: International Paper Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc: "It's just a speculative company. ... I just want nothing to do with it."

Matterport Inc: "I'd rather be in HP. ... This company is losing too much money."

Medtronic PLC: "These guys have lost their way. ... They are not executing."

International Paper Co: "Once that starts rolling over, it rolls over big. I do not want you to touch that stock."

Stanley Black & Decker Inc: "I think that it can easily go down another 10%. If you're willing to accept that, then I think you're absolutely fine."

Kellogg Co: "I like Kellogg. ... I'm a buyer."

