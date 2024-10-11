Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I'm worried' about Boeing

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘I don’t like AT&T’
Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Boeing: "I'm worried...The balance sheet's not great, and they should have raised capital when they had a chance to. This was a very jarring series of news tonight, and I don't have any conviction whatsoever that they are getting this right."

Palo Alto Networks: "That's a good one."

Johnson Controls International: "Can you believe that company's made such a comeback? I like Carrier, I like Trane, and I like Johnson Controls."

Fulton Financial: "I think that's a good one."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Palo Alto Networks.

