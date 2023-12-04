Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I'm pulling the plug' on Plug Power

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Plug Power: "I'm pulling the plug on Plug. They keep missing the quarters. No-go from me."

Cleveland-Cliffs: "[buy, buy, buy.] And it's really well-run."

Super Micro Computer: "Look, it's a derivative of Nvidia, frankly... Just one more company that is involved with super computing. I like it."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

InterDigital: "I've know these guys for a long time. They are a premier digital wireless company, and I think it's still inexpensive. I can't believe that it's still at these low prices."

Ferroglobe: "I'd wait for a pullback."

Marathon Digital: "I think you're rolling the dice...You want to own Bitcoin, own Bitcoin."

Money Report

10 mins ago

Cramer says the growing popularity of weight loss drugs brings new investing opportunities

news 24 mins ago

Cramer on Monday's market action: Some investors are headed for a ‘nasty hangover'

MP Materials: "It's just not coming together fast enough."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us