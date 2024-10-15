Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I'm going to stay away from' Mobileye Global

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Cassava Sciences: "They do have an Alzheimer's trial, but Lilly has an Alzheimer's formulation that is very good. And Lilly does have the edge on everybody else."

Mobileye Global: "...I think it's just too hard to tell, I'm going to stay away from it."

