Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I'm going to have to say no to Ardmore Shipping'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Ardmore Shipping: "I don't like the situation, because a lot of what is carried is tariffed...I'm going to have to say no to Ardmore Shipping"

Planet Fitness: "They are doing better than expected, I think you have a winner."

Powell Industries: "...If you're willing to hold on for the next cycle, it's fine. But I've got to tell you, it's considered to be a data center play, and people think that data centers are slowing down, and that's the case with Powell Industries too."

3M: "It's a big international, and right now, big internationals are really frowned upon...If you can own it through the cycle, again, I think it is a good situation."

