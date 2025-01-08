Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I'd be careful' with Novo Nordisk

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Novo Nordisk: "...I'd be careful."

PepsiCo: "...Right now, it's in the crosshairs of the GLP-1 situation."

Cencora: "...I think this stock can go lower...I prefer Cardinal to this one."

Lemonade: "...It's up too much. You got to let it come down."

