Cramer's Lightning Round: I Think Boeing Is Good

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Boston Properties Inc: "They are disciplined, they've got a good yield, and while I don't endorse it myself ... there's a good thesis behind it."
Biohaven Ltd: "It's a great speculative buy."
Flex Ltd: "My belief is that it's an inexpensive stock."
Boeing Co: "I think Boeing is good."
GSK plc: "I think Pfizer is a much better stock."
