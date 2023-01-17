Cramer's Lightning Round: I Think Boeing Is Good

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Boston Properties Inc: "They are disciplined, they've got a good yield, and while I don't endorse it myself ... there's a good thesis behind it."

Biohaven Ltd: "It's a great speculative buy."

Flex Ltd: "My belief is that it's an inexpensive stock."

Boeing Co: "I think Boeing is good."

GSK plc: "I think Pfizer is a much better stock."

