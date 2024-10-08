Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I like Target right here'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Unity Software: "...When they start making a lot of money, then give me a call."

Alumis: "That is a really, incredibly speculative situation. As long as you know it's speculative, and you could lose everything on that one, go ahead. It's not my cup of tea."

Target: "I'm going to buy some target at this price and then wait another five points and buy more. I like Target right here."

SoundHound AI: "I think SoundHound is a meme stock, it loses money."

Merck: "...I think at these levels you want to buy the stock of Merck."

