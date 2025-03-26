Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I like' NextEra Energy

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘Pass’ on General Motors
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

NextEra Energy: "I like NextEra. I think it's a good move, particularly in this environment."

BlackRock: "I am betting on Larry Fink...It is just a true buy and homework stock."

Stryker: "Stryker is a good company."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of BlackRock.

