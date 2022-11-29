Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Morgan Stanley Over SoFi Technologies

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Morgan Stanley: "That's the kind of stock that we like here. ... We are in real companies that make real things, return real capital and Morgan Stanley is one of those."

Intuitive Surgical Inc: "I'm now even gun-shy on the 50 times earnings and more stocks, because those are not working. ... Be very careful."

AutoZone Inc: "They are still buying back stock. ... I like that stock very much."

Gartner Inc: "Gartner Inc is a very good, solid growth stock."

SoFi Technologies Inc: "I think this thing is going to make money eventually, but let's just say that the first bank stock, Morgan Stanley, is a better thing to own."

Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Morgan Stanley.

