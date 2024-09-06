Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I like' GE Vernova

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘Pass’ on General Motors
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

GE Vernova: "I like that stock...We're all looking for situations where we can play the environment and corporations, and we've got it."

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Veralto: "I think it's a very well-run company...I'm not sure how much more we can go higher unless it makes an acquisition or really accelerates earning, and I don't see that happening."

Lam Research: "Lam Research has gone down too much...I'd rather be a buyer, but buy it slowly, do not buy it once, that will only lead to pain."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Eastman Chemical: "I think the stock, with a 3% yield, is one of the better, one of the better plastic stocks in the market."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

News 36 mins ago

Coinbase has worst week of the year as crypto stocks plummet

News 2 hours ago

Cramer pushes back against a ‘new and negative AI narrative' on Wall Street

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us