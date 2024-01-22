Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I don't trust' Riot

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Riot: "I don't trust it...Stay away."

Robinhood: "I think they have too much exposure to options for their customers and Bitcoin for the customers. I need them to get a better base of customers."

Portillo's: "Portillo's is just a great quandary."

Soho House: "I haven't spent enough time looking at it, I'm going to have to come back to you with a little bit of homework there."

