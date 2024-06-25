Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Cramer's Lightning Round: Hartford Financial Services Group ‘can go even higher'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Hartford Financial Services Group: "I tend to not like the insurers, just because there are so many different variables. I do like Chubb. But this fellow, Chris Swift, who's come in and fixed Hartford, he deserves the premium that the stock is getting, and it can go even higher."

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Super Micro Computer: "...It's just too hard. Why not just own Nvidia?"

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Money Report

6 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Nvidia rallies after sell-off, lifts S&P 500 and Nasdaq

News 1 hour ago

Asia-Pacific markets mostly lower ahead of Australia's May inflation figures

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us