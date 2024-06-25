Cramer's Lightning Round: Hartford Financial Services Group ‘can go even higher'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Hartford Financial Services Group: "I tend to not like the insurers, just because there are so many different variables. I do like Chubb. But this fellow, Chris Swift, who's come in and fixed Hartford, he deserves the premium that the stock is getting, and it can go even higher."

Super Micro Computer: "...It's just too hard. Why not just own Nvidia?"

