Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘For a spec, you can buy' Red Cat

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘Pass’ on General Motors
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Dutch Bros: "There's never anything wrong with taking a little profit...I do like the company very much."

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Archer Aviation: "...Maybe this thing is for real. If it's your boy's, fine, he's got his whole life ahead of him. Don't put your money in, put his."

Amazon: "Amazon is what I call money side up...This thing can go down, and when it goes down, what do you do? You buy it."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Alphabet: "I think they've really got to rethink what their game plan is here."

Red Cat: "For a spec, you can buy it."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

News 20 mins ago

Japan stocks set to rise after Wall Street gains as investors look beyond tariffs

News 21 mins ago

Trump tariffs, Musk's DOGE role and AI are among the top concerns shared by CEOs, Cramer says

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Amazon and Alphabet.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us