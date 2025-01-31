Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Cramer's Lightning Round: Don't sell Adobe

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘I don’t like AT&T’
Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

HSBC: "It's a good company...If I'm going to buy one of those that's a foreign bank, I'm going to recommend Banco Santander."

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Summit Therapeutics: "That company has no revenues...It's obviously just a very big spec. I can't go there."

Western Digital: "I have read so many upgrades of Western Digital that I have to believe the stock is way too cheap."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

AppFolio: "It's a cheap stock, and it's a good one...That one rocks."

Adobe: "I don't think I want to sell the stock down here...I know that it seems like a tough stock to own. I can't sell at 21 times earnings."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

News 6 mins ago

Jim Cramer's week ahead: Earnings from Amazon, Alphabet, Eli Lilly, Palantir

News 10 mins ago

These are the top 10 winter travel destinations on Gen Z's bucket list—including one with a ‘rising culinary and art scene'

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us