Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Constellation Brands over Anheuser-Busch

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

DigitalBridge: "It's a good stock...It's a really good call."

Pactiv Evergreen: "...I cant' do that, I don't know it well enough."

Anheuser-Busch: "Constellation Brands has better cash flow, more opportunities, and has a wine business that it could sell. That's why the trust owns that."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

SoundHound AI: "That's just an Nvidia play."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 22 mins ago

The hottest housing markets for the super rich in 2024

news 3 hours ago

Michigan primary win helps Trump build momentum ahead of Super Tuesday

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Constellation Brands.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us