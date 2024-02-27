Cramer's Lightning Round: Constellation Brands over Anheuser-Busch

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

DigitalBridge: "It's a good stock...It's a really good call."

Pactiv Evergreen: "...I cant' do that, I don't know it well enough."

Anheuser-Busch: "Constellation Brands has better cash flow, more opportunities, and has a wine business that it could sell. That's why the trust owns that."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

SoundHound AI: "That's just an Nvidia play."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Constellation Brands.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com