Cramer's Lightning Round: Confluent has ‘some of the best enterprise software in the world'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Confluent: "It's such a good company, you've got to buy it in scale because it doesn't, it's not making any money yet. But they are the central nervous system of companies...It's some of the best enterprise software in the world. So, beware, it could still go down, but I do like it very, very much."

Coty: "Coty had a good quarter. I've got to hand it to them, a lot of people wrote these guys off. They are coming back, so I'm not against it, I'm not against it at all."

Samsara: "It's, again, enterprise software, and those stocks have fallen out of favor after being in favor about four weeks. It is a little expensive, but it is very good enterprise software, what can I say."

Chewy: "People are buying all that stuff on Amazon, and that's the problem."

