Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Cramer's Lightning Round: Cheniere Energy is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘I don’t like AT&T’
Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Cheniere Energy: "I would buy LNG, absolutely."

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

GE Vernova: "GE Vernova may be one of the situations where it sells off on good news, and I think you are going to get good news."

HubSpot: "...HubSpot's playing with fire, frankly, an I do no want to play with fire."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

IonQ: "I cannot recommend that stock on that basis."

NuScale Power: "...That company is losing a lot of money. You might as well go again with GE Vernova."

AST SpaceMobile: "I have felt that that company is overvalued...I cannot recommend AST SpaceMobile. It doesn't make any money."

Money Report

News 15 mins ago

Asia markets mostly set to open lower after U.S. markets snap winning streak

News 32 mins ago

He's British, she's Australian. Here's their trick to traveling 10,000 miles — with kids in tow

Dexcom: "That last quarter was really terrible."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us