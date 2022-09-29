Cramer's Lightning Round: Charles River Is a Buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: "I do not want you to touch that stock."
Sherwin-Williams Co: "The price-to-earnings multiple is still way too high on that stock. ... I think the stock goes lower."
Charles River Laboratories International Inc: "It finally doesn't have a high price-to-earnings multiple. I would actually start buying that stock right here, right now."
Cassava Sciences Inc: "This is the kind of company that could strike gold or not, but you've got to understand you could lose everything."
Revance Therapeutics Inc: "It's good in this environment. It's okay to buy."
Boeing Co: "Right now, you've still got to avoid the stock."
Money Report
CS Disco Inc: "Don't need it. Don't want it."
Seagen Inc: "I think Merck has to buy it. I would not sell this stock here, I'd be a buyer."
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com