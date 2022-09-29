Cramer's Lightning Round: Charles River Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: "I do not want you to touch that stock."

Sherwin-Williams Co: "The price-to-earnings multiple is still way too high on that stock. ... I think the stock goes lower."

Charles River Laboratories International Inc: "It finally doesn't have a high price-to-earnings multiple. I would actually start buying that stock right here, right now."

Cassava Sciences Inc: "This is the kind of company that could strike gold or not, but you've got to understand you could lose everything."

Revance Therapeutics Inc: "It's good in this environment. It's okay to buy."

Boeing Co: "Right now, you've still got to avoid the stock."

CS Disco Inc: "Don't need it. Don't want it."

Seagen Inc: "I think Merck has to buy it. I would not sell this stock here, I'd be a buyer."

