Cramer's lightning round: Celsius is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
New Fortress Energy: "I'm a big believer in Wes Edens.. I share your support for New Fortress Energy."
Celsius: "I think that Celsius is a buy here."
NCR Atleos: "I got to do work on this...When it first came out, I was saying to myself, 'wow, this is real bad piece of merchandise.' But you know what? I'm a forgiving guy...so we'll do more work."
Kinsale Capital Group: "Other than Chubb, I have not recommended insurers, that's just my rule."
