Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's lightning round: Celsius is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

New Fortress Energy: "I'm a big believer in Wes Edens.. I share your support for New Fortress Energy."

Celsius: "I think that Celsius is a buy here."

NCR Atleos: "I got to do work on this...When it first came out, I was saying to myself, 'wow, this is real bad piece of merchandise.' But you know what? I'm a forgiving guy...so we'll do more work."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Kinsale Capital Group: "Other than Chubb, I have not recommended insurers, that's just my rule."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

China sets the tone on real estate, local government support at a high-level meeting

news 4 hours ago

From moon landing to hosting world leaders, Indians are ‘conquering the world,' says Nita Ambani

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us