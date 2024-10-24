Cramer's Lightning Round: Broadcom is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Enphase Energy: "Enphase has just been clobbered already...I don't want you to sell it all the way down here."

Cigna Group: "I like Cigna. It's two thumb up."

Zim Integrated Shipping Services: "I say stay away."

Broadcom: "Buy."

Blue Bird: "I just don't see the growth...I say we stay away."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Broadcom.

