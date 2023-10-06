Cramer's Lightning Round: Blackstone is ‘too much of a black box'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Blackstone: "I am tempted to say yes because I like Blackstone, but the problem is I don't know what's in the trust. So, therefore, it's too much of a black box for me, so I'm not going to go for it."

Sunrun: "The solar stocks are tricky, and I'm not recommending any stocks on Mad Money of companies that are losing money. It's just too hard these days."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Extra Space: "No, no. If I'm going to be there, I'm going to be in PSA. PSA is the better of those two."

Fifth Third: "No, we can't. I mean, as good as Fifth Third is, we can't. And the reason we can't is because the regional banks are about to report, and I don't think the numbers are going to go up, I think the numbers are going to go down, so therefore it won't work."

Dominion Energy: "You know, look. It's not that well-run to begin with...I am concerned about the dividends, so I'm going to take a hard pass on Dominion."

FMC: "It's a great ag play, it really is. And I think that it's one of those feed the world plays that is out of step with the market, but we're always going to have to feed the world, I like FMC."

BP: "No, I don't want you in BP...I like the independents in the Permian, that's the way to go."

Paramount: "That is the balance sheet from Hades, my friend, and we're not going to go with it."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com