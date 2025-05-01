Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: BlackRock is a buy

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

BlackRock: "I think it should be bought. That said, I've been wrong...Long term, I think it's going to be a great position."

Tempus: "We're not recommending stocks right now that are losing a lot of money because we think this could be a dicey environment."

Sunrun: "No. Bad couple of quarters...I think the group is very fraught right now."

EXL Service: "I actually like it...It's one of the fintech stocks that's been proving to be very solid."

Union Pacific: "I want to buy the stock right here...I like this level."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust owns shares of BlackRock.

