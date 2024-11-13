Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Cramer's Lightning Round: American Water Works is ‘consistent'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

American Water Works: "It's consistent...I like it."

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Amazon: "These guys are doing so many things right."

Microsoft: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Broadcom: "I think Broadcom is doing very, very well."

Trump Media & Technology: "This thing is a very hard stock to value."

FS KKR Capital: "I do think that overtime you're gong to wish that you did start peeling some off."

Money Report

News 7 mins ago

The trendiest gift to give this season? Travel — if you can figure out how

News 29 mins ago

Jim Cramer reviews ten stocks that are up more than 200% so far this year

SoundHound AI: "I was quite surprised that this stock got as crushed as it did, the quarter wasn't nearly that bad."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Amazon, Microsoft and Broadcom.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us