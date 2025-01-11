Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Cramer's Lightning Round: AeroVironment is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

AeroVironment: "I really like it. It really is the solution, I think, in a lot of ways, to a Pentagon budget that may be too bloated but needs to be more effective. [buy, buy, buy!]"

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions: "Modern military, modern defense, I like the story very much. I think you're in good shape."

Verizon: "I don't like to buy a stock just for the yield when it doesn't have growth, and that happens to be Verizon."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Money Report

News 29 mins ago

Jim Cramer's week ahead: Bank earnings and new economic data

News 35 mins ago

Jim Cramer explains why DraftKings is a buy through the NFL's playoffs

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us