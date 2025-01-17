Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Cramer's Lightning Round: Adobe is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Robinhood: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Louisiana-Pacific: "It's been a horse. It's been a great stock. I say you to stick with it."

Easterly Government Properties: "[don't buy, don't buy]"

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Sealed Air: "I like it."

IDEXX Laboratories: "No, no. Too inconsistent."

Adobe: "I think Adobe has come so far down...I'm going to call it a buy."

Money Report

News 1 hour ago

Jim Cramer parses big bank earnings and says stocks have ‘quite a bit more upside'

News 1 hour ago

Cramer's week ahead: Inauguration, earnings from Procter & Gamble and American Express

Cameco: "If you're going to own a uranium stock, that it the one to own...I don't think it's a growth business."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us