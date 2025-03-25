Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Cramer's Lighting Round: Sell SoundHound AI

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Shopify: "I say buy, buy, buy!"

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Plains All American Pipeline: "That's a terrific stock."

SoundHound AI: "I want you to sell SoundHound. I regard SoundHound as a complete meme stock."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

FMC: "I want you to stay away from FMC."

Core Natural Resources: "There's just not much to these stocks. I wish they could find a bottom, but they can't."

Palantir: "Palantir's a winner."

Money Report

News 56 mins ago

Asia markets set for higher open after Wall Street extends gains on hopes of softer Trump tariffs

News 1 hour ago

‘This might be the boom that doesn't go bust': Jim Cramer remains optimistic about AI because of Big Tech's deep pockets

Rocket Companies: "You can own Rocket."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us