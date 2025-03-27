Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘I would be a buyer' of Grail

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri: "That' like a dice roll...That's a bridge too far for me."

Grail: "I actually like Grail a lot...I would be a buyer."

Block: "I'm going to say buy half right now, and then if it breaks down below 53, then you can buy more."

Healthpeak Properties: "It's a reasonable REIT."

Rubrik: "They're doing very, very well."

Edwards Lifesciences: "I think it's a hold...I prefer Boston Scientific to Edwards Lifesciences.

Shake Shack: "...We have to wait another quarter."

TransMedics Group: "I think that it's an interesting company. I'm not going to necessarily recommend it right here."

Arista Networks: "It's never been this cheap that I can recall...Here's the problem, it's a data center stock."

