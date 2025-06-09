Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘I just can't get behind' Phillip Morris International

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Wingstop: "That's a rough one for me...I don't see what they have that I'd like to see."
Philip Morris International: "It's a very, very good company and a very good stock...I just can't get behind it because of what they do."
UPS: "I don't know if it goes up from here...It's a very tough stock to own."
