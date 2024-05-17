Cramer's Lighting Round: Abercrombie & Fitch is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Abercrombie & Fitch: "[buy, buy, buy!]"
Taseko Mines: "That is a great spec [buy, buy, buy!]."
Excelerate Energy: "I'm not a big fan."
Sprouts Farmers Market: "Winner winner chicken dinner...That's a juggernaut."
Ecolab: "Just a winner [buy, buy, buy!]."
