Cramer's Lighting Round: Abercrombie & Fitch is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Abercrombie & Fitch: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

Taseko Mines: "That is a great spec [buy, buy, buy!]."

Excelerate Energy: "I'm not a big fan."

Sprouts Farmers Market: "Winner winner chicken dinner...That's a juggernaut."

Ecolab: "Just a winner [buy, buy, buy!]."

