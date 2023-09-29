Cramer says don't make any moves right before a company's earnings report

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors not to make any major stock moves right before a company's quarterly report.

"You shouldn't try to play the earnings game, meaning don't trade stocks on the basis of what you're expecting from their quarterly numbers," Cramer said. "It's simply gotten too hard. I think it makes a lot more sense to wait until you see the quarter, pull it apart, and then make a judgment once you know all the facts."

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors not to make any major stock moves right before a company's quarterly report.

"You shouldn't try to play the earnings game, meaning don't trade stocks on the basis of what you're expecting from their quarterly numbers," Cramer said. "It's simply gotten too hard. I think it makes a lot more sense to wait until you see the quarter, pull it apart, and then make a judgment once you know all the facts."

Cramer used chipmaker Micron as an example of why it's important to wait and assess earnings before buying or selling. The company released its quarterly report earlier this week, with revenue beating Wall Street's expectations. However, Micron also issued a weaker-than-expected earnings forecast, which sent its shares down.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Cramer saw this dip as a buying opportunity, saying investors shouldn't "extrapolate the CEO's bearishness to the stock itself."

Cramer conceded that there are some instances where one might not be able to make moves after the report. But he said that's not an excuse to trade based on earnings expectations.

"There are enough of these stocks around that you don't need to play an ill-fated guessing game of earnings roulette," he said. "Just wait for the results, wait for the conference call and figure it out from there."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com