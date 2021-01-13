Covid Live Updates: China's Vaccine Is Just 50% Effective; Scammers Offer Vaccine Doses for Bitcoin

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

As the U.S. vaccine rollout gains momentum, six states are still lagging behind the rest. Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi and South Carolina have administered fewer than 2,000 shots per 100,000 residents, according to the latest data from the CDC. The Trump administration announced Tuesday it would shift distributions protocol to allocate more doses for states administering more shots to avoid spoiling the vaccine. Across the country, more than 9.3 million vaccine doses have been administered, out of a total 27.6 million doses distributed.

The U.S. is recording at least 247,600 new Covid-19 cases and at least 3,340 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 91.7 million

Global deaths: At least 1.96 million

U.S. cases: More than 22.84 million

U.S. deaths: At least 380,821

Target will shut stores Thanksgiving Day 2021, after closing them during pandemic

The pandemic is already shaking up next holiday season. Target said Wednesday that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day of 2021 after it opted to keep them closed during the health crisis.

Other retailers, including Walmart, Best Buy and Kohl's, also kept their stores closed this past Thanksgiving — but have not yet announced plans for the 2021 holiday. They also tried to thin crowds over the peak shopping season by kicking off sales as early as October and moving more deals online.

The new cadence of the holidays didn't hurt Target's sales. Comparable sales grew by 17.2% in November and December as digital sales more than doubled. Family sleepwear sets, gingerbread house kits and Christmas tree ornaments were among the top sellers as people spent a cozy holiday at home during the pandemic.

—Melissa Repko

Scammers claim to sell Covid-19 vaccines on the dark web in return for bitcoin

Cybersecurity firm Check Point has uncovered a number of people on the so-called dark web claiming to sell Covid-19 vaccines.

The vendors were asking for payments in bitcoin but did not deliver the goods. Listings for vaccines had price tags as high as $1,000 worth of bitcoins.

A number of listings also appeared to contradict official medical guidance on doses.

Check Point said the number of coronavirus vaccine ads on the dark web has surged since the last time they checked in December. The spike could be the result of growing excitement and lengthening waits around vaccines.

"We believe this is because of a spike in demand from individuals who don't wish to wait weeks or months to receive their vaccination from their countries' governments," the company said in a blog post.

—Arjun Kharpal

Brazilian trial finds China's Sinovac vaccine to be 50.4% effective

Brazil's Butantan Institute said the coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech was just 50% effective, according to multiple media reports.

That efficacy rate is lower than what the institute had earlier announced.

Butantan said last week the CoronaVac vaccine was 78% effective among volunteers with "mild" to "severe" infections, but on Tuesday said the overall efficacy rate fell to 50.4% after including "very mild" cases that did not require medical assistance, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Still, the trial results met the minimum 50% efficacy rate stipulated by Brazilian health regulator Anvisa for Covid vaccines. The regulator will meet Sunday to decide on whether to approve CoronaVac for emergency use, Reuters reports.

—Yen Nee Lee

